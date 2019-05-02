Trump’s Federal Reserve Pick Stephen Moore Withdraws After His Writings About Women Draw Backlash

A policeman walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C, Jan. 30 2008. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says his pick for the Federal Reserve board, conservative commentator Stephen Moore, has withdrawn from contention. The decision comes amid controversy over Moore’s past writings about women. He lost Republican support in the Senate, which would have to vote on a potential nomination.

Trump tweeted the news Thursday, calling Moore “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person.”

Numerous GOP senators said they objected to Moore’s disparaging past writings about women or sidestepped questions about whether they would back Moore. Moore has said he regretted the writings and said they were meant as humor columns.

Moore was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts.

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

