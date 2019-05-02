Video: Attacker Sought in ‘Unprovoked’ Beating in Montebello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police reached out to the public for help Thursday in their search for a man who severely beat another man in an unprovoked and seemingly random attack as the victim exited a bus in Montebello.

The crime, which was caught on video by surveillance cameras, took place about 8:20 p.m. on March 12 at Whittier Boulevard and 4th Street, the Montebello Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim, described as a 50-year-old man, had been riding a Montebello Bus Lines Bus, along with the suspect, police said. The victim had just stepped off the bus when he was attacked.

"A unknown male exited the bus behind the victim and punched him in the head," according to the police statement. "The unprovoked attack knocked the victim to the ground where he lay unconscious. The suspect kicks the victim three more times while he is lying defenseless on the ground."

The attacker made no attempt to take any of the victim's property, police said. No motive for the assault was available.

Police described the attacker as a man in his mid- to late-20s, of medium build, with a goatee. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue bants and a black backpack. The suspect's voice can be heard in video footage released by police.

He was last seen walking east along Whittier Boulevard, officials added.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the suspect, was urged to contact Montebello police Detective Antista at 323-887-1200, ext. 249.