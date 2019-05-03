× 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Armed With Knife Critically Injured After Being Shot by Police in Oxnard

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly armed with a knife was critically injured after being shot by police in Oxnard Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant at 480 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard police said in a news release.

A responding officer found the teen armed with a “large kitchen knife” and she allegedly brandished it toward the officer, police said. The officer then took out his gun and told her to drop the weapon. The teen retreated about 50 yards before a second officer arrived, then the teen allegedly ran toward the first officer with the knife still in her hand, police said.

The officer shot his weapon and the teen was struck, police said. The officers rendered first aid and the teen was taken to a hospital. She was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

Police said that during the incident, the teen indicated she wanted the officer to shoot her. Authorities added that the exchange was captured on body cameras.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, police said.

No other details about the shooting were released Friday.