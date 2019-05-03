Actor Derek Theler Talks JDRF Imagine Gala

Posted 10:59 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, May 3, 2019

Actor Derek Theler joinED us live to talk about living with Type 1 diabetes and JDRF’s Imagine Gala happening Saturday, May 4.  For more info including how you can donate and buy raffle tickets to win the Honda CR-V, you can go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.