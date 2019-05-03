× Authorities Investigating After Man Shot and Killed in South L.A.

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s Homicide investigators and deputies were at the scene investigating in the area, which was closed off with police tape, video showed.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

The case is still under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD detectives at 323-890-5500.