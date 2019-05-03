California Cooking Podcast: Tacos on the Tracks with Teddy Vasquez

It seems everyone in Los Angeles is talking about Teddy’s Red Tacos, but what’s all the buzz about? On this episode of California Cooking, Jessica goes straight to the source: the owner himself, Teddy Vasquez. Teddy started out with nothing, but his “never give up” attitude and positive energy propelled him to where he is today. Teddy started as an Uber driver and sold tacos out of his trunk to his customers. Eventually, he saved up enough money doing that to quit Uber and launch his own taco truck.

Word about his amazing tacos spread and he amassed a following. Teddy parlayed this popularity into a brick and mortar restaurant on Venice Boulevard, just steps away from the beach. Teddy also tells Jessica about “Taco Tuesday Night” with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and how a Super Bowl commercial that featured Teddy’s Tacos was the big break he needed to launch him to new heights.

