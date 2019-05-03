Facebook’s Upcoming Changes Explained

Posted 7:00 AM, May 3, 2019

We take a look at Facebook's big changes, including a pledge for a more private social network. Plus, a new site design that is bright and ditches the signature Facebook blue. Rich looks at the new Messenger features like desktop apps for Mac and PC, dating features including a Secret Crush finder, and how Instagram is letting you buy stuff, collect donations and hide the number of likes posts are getting.

