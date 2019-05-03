Fears of Higher Gas Prices Loom Following Latest Refinery Fire in Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California commuters are fearing the worst Friday after another fire scorched an oil refinery facility in Carson.

Sky5 video showed Los Angeles County firefighters battling the blaze at the Phillips 66 refinery located at Sepulveda Boulevard and Alameda Street about 5 p.m. Thursday.

By 7:20 p.m., the flames were extinguished and investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported, and air quality measurements taken Thursday afternoon were normal, officials said.

The same refinery caught fire in an even larger blaze on March 15.

Three crude oil pumps caught fire in that incident, which prompted a temporary closure of the refinery.

That shut down, combined with other refinery closures, caused gas prices to skyrocket.

Oil industry experts don’t yet know the impact of Thursday’s blaze because the extent of the damage is still unknown.

33.831674 -118.281693