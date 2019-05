Firefighters are battling a blaze at a recycling yard in Pomona Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 1980 S. Reservoir St. around 3:30 p.m. The address appears to match a business called Master Recycling, Inc.

Heavy black smoke and flames were seen from assorted junk burning outside, and the fire’s proximity to a structure was a concern for firefighters.

The fire was up against one wall of the building, which did sustain damage.