Hesperia Toddler Recovering After Being Bitten by Baby Rattlesnake, Airlifted to Hospital

Posted 12:49 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, May 3, 2019

A 2-year-old Hesperia girl was recovering Friday after she was bitten by a baby rattlesnake and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities reminded residents to take precaution and warned that baby rattlesnake bites can be more dangerous because the young ones don't regulate how much venom they let out. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 7 on May 3, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.