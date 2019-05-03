Hesperia Toddler Recovering After Being Bitten by Baby Rattlesnake, Airlifted to Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 2-year-old Hesperia girl was recovering Friday after she was bitten by a baby rattlesnake and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities reminded residents to take precaution and warned that baby rattlesnake bites can be more dangerous because the young ones don't regulate how much venom they let out. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 7 on May 3, 2019.