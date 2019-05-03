‘It Was A Mistake:’ Search Warrants Reveal New Details in Newport Beach Double Homicide Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newly released search warrants reveal new details in the Newport Beach double homicide case.

The documents shed light on the evidence linking the suspect, 44-year-old Jaymon Rayon Buggs, to the case and suggest police believe had Buggs not been arrested when he was, more people may have been killed.

After Buggs allegedly killed Darren Donald Partch and Wendy Sue Miller at Partch's Newport Beach condo on Easter weekend, newly filed court records reveal police believe Buggs wasn't finished.

In a search warrant to search Buggs' Huntington Beach apartment, a Newport Beach Police Sgt. William Depweg wrote, "I believe Buggs left (Partch's residence) and travelled to the city of Irvine to commit another violent crime."

In Irvine, police said Buggs had been spotted on the balcony of a home. Resident Esther Lau said a detective told her that Buggs was there looking for a specific man he thought had been involved with his ex-girlfriend.

"He was looking for someone with the same name as my boyfriend," Esther Lau said. "But he had a picture of what the guy looked like and so I think when he looked in and saw the two Asian guys playing games he knew it wasn't the guy he was looking for and so he left."

Another search warrant filed by Irvine police seems to support that. Buggs was interviewed by police after his arrest in burglary cases there.

"When asked if he had climbed (the) balcony only to discover he had found the wrong person, Buggs admitted, 'Yes, it was a mistake, it was a mistake,'" the documents show.

When a resident spotted Buggs on one of the balconies, Buggs fired his gun.

"Buggs stated he was not trying to kill the victim, but ultimately admitted to firing a gun as he 'was climbing down the balcony and it accidentally went off,'" the documents show.

That bullet would be key in tying Buggs to the killings in Newport Beach. Records show it matched bullets found in the upstairs bedroom where the bodies of Partch and Miller were found.

Buggs was arrest on April 22, when officers tried to a stop a "suspicious" vehicle in the same neighborhood. The driver, later identified as Buggs, refused to stop and a brief pursuit ensued, according to Irvine police.

When Buggs crashed into a parked car, he abandoned his vehicle and ran into a nearby backyard, police said. At some point, Buggs allegedly broke into an unoccupied home.

A SWAT team, along with air units from the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Anaheim police, responded to the scene to contain the suspect and evacuate residents.

Officers finally detained Buggs at about 4 a.m., when he ran from the home in an attempt to flee, police said.