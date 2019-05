Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents and city officials gathered outside the steps on Los Angeles City Hall Friday to voice their concerns about SB-58, a bill proposed to keep bars and clubs open until 4 a.m. in 10 cities, including Los Angeles.

The bill's reintroduction in December 2018 would be the fourth time legislation was introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener to extend last call.

Mark Mester reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News on May 3, 2019.