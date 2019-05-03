Man with Knife Barricades Self in Van Near Azusa, SWAT Team on Scene

The 400 block of East Arrow Highway in an unincorporated county area near Azusa, as seen in a Google Street View map in January of 2019.

A SWAT team responded to Azusa Friday afternoon after a man brandished a knife at sheriff’s deputies before barricading himself inside a van, authorities said.

The incident began about 4:15 p.m. when deputies approached a man in the 400 block of East Arrow Highway, in an unincorporated county area near Azusa, Sgt. Jennifer Roth of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said.

“The person brandished a knife,” she said.

The suspect then got into a van and refused orders to come out and surrender, according to Roth.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team and Mental Evaluation Team , as well as crisis negotiators, responded to take charge of the scene, officials said.

Roth said the suspect opened the door of the van to speak with deputies several times during the standoff. It was unclear whether the van belonged to him.

Officials described the suspect as a man of about 30 years old and said they were looking into the possibility he was a wanted parolee.

