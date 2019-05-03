Mariah Carey Giveaway

Five-time Grammy award winning superstar Mariah Carey is coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a residency in Las Vegas. In November ring in the holidays with Mariah as she performs from 2017’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, or in February experience Mariah’s landmark album “Butterfly” like you’ve never heard it before. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday May 10th at 10am. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, May 6th, 2019, for your chance to win 2 tickets to see your choice of either of Mariah Carey’s incredible shows at the Colosseum in Las Vegas. Winners also recieve a 2-night hotel stay at one of the Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas and a $100 gift card. Don’t miss your chance to see one of pop’s greatest divas bring the house down. Good luck!

