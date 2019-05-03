× Overturned Big Rig Prompts Lane Closures in Both Directions of 60 Freeway Through Industry Area

An overturned big rig prompted lane closures in both directions of the 60 Freeway through the Industry area Friday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway just past the 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

A big rig hit the center divider and overturned in the collision, prompting the cab to land on the westbound side.

A SigAlert was issued for lane closures on both sides of the freeway.

As of 5 a.m., the eastbound side of the freeway remained closed with drivers being diverted off at Crossroads Parkway.

Two lanes were closed on the westbound side, but drivers were able to get through using the remaining lanes.

It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.

There was no initial word on any injuries that resulted from the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.