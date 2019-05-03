Oxnard Caregiver Accused of Embezzling $18,000 From 99-Year-Old Man

An Oxnard woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a 99-year-old man she was employed to care for in Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The investigation into the alleged theft began back in March when deputies were called out to Ojai for a report of elder abuse, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The patient’s current caregiver was reviewing the man’s finances from the past years when he or she found discrepancies in check paid to 41-year-old Ann Villasanta, the release stated.

She allegedly had written out the checks, overpaying herself on multiple occasions.

Villasanta was initially employed as a home caregiver for the man’s late wife. She stayed on after the woman’s death to help care for the husband’s finances, writing checks for him between 2017 and 2019, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Villasanta began having the victim sign blank checks, which she then fraudulently wrote out to herself, along with altering the amounts on already filled out checks,” the release stated.

The theft totaled $18,480, authorities said.

Villasanta was arrested on suspicion of grand theft embezzlement and theft of an elder by a caretaker.

She is being held on $20,000 bail, inmate records showed. Her first scheduled court date is May 8.

Family members of Villasanta’s past home care patients are being urged by the Sheriff’s Office to examine their loved ones’ finances to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone who thinks they or a family member is a victim should report it to their local law enforcement agency.