Pasadena Police Shoot at Vehicle After Short Pursuit

Pasadena Police shot at a vehicle they were chasing after it spun out of control and started driving towards them Thursday, the Pasadena Police Department said.

When officers tried to "make a routine traffic stop" at around 10:03 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Raymond Avenue, the driver fled and a short pursuit ensued, authorities said.

During the chase, the driver "lost control of his vehicle and crashed," eventually ending up facing the pursuing officers, according to a news release.

Officers ordered the driver and passenger to get out of the vehicle, but they did not comply, Pasadena Police said.

The driver then started driving in the direct path of officers, according to authorities.

"It was at this time, that one officer fired his weapon," the news release said.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and the unidentified driver and passenger were taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.