Person Stabbed on Metro Train Near USC

Posted 11:22 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24PM, May 3, 2019
Los Angeles police investigate a stabbing that took place on a Metro train near USC on May 3, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Metro train near USC on Friday night, officials said.

The attack took place about 9 p.m. on a train near the Metro Jefferson/USC Station, 3214 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police described the assailant as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, wearing all black. He was last seen on foot along Figueroa Street.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

 

