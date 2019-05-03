× Person Stabbed on Metro Train Near USC

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Metro train near USC on Friday night, officials said.

The attack took place about 9 p.m. on a train near the Metro Jefferson/USC Station, 3214 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police described the assailant as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, wearing all black. He was last seen on foot along Figueroa Street.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.