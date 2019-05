Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Chino with a preview of the PLANES OF FAME AIRSHOW 2019, which takes place in Chino at the Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino; Saturday, May 4th and Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, check the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com