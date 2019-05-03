× Police Investigating Report of Bomb Threat at Locke High School in South L.A.

Police are investigating a report of a bomb threat at Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.

Authorities were alerted to the situation just after 7 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eiseman said.

Students had not yet arrived at the school, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Crowder said.

Any staff members who were there have left and the campus is now empty, Crowder said.

It was unclear if a threat was made by phone or social media, or if someone had found a suspicious device on campus.

Police have been sent to the scene to investigate.

A bomb squad was also en route, Eiseman said.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.