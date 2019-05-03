Sen. Feinstein Calls on Border Patrol to Review Pursuit Tactics After L.A. Times-ProPublica investigation

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks as Attorney General William Barr prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Mueller report on May 1, 2019. (Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Friday called on the U.S. Border Patrol to review its actions during high-speed car chases, weeks after an investigation by ProPublica and the Los Angeles Times found the agency’s pursuit tactics and policies were long out of date and had grown increasingly deadly in recent years.

In a letter sent to John Sanders, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Feinstein said the agency’s policy “offers insufficient protection against possible injuries and fatalities, either to bystander members of the public or occupants of a pursued vehicle.”

“This has led to catastrophic and unwarranted results,” she wrote.

Feinstein (D-Calif.) cited the fact that Border Patrol chases have resulted in 22 deaths and 250 injuries from 2015 to 2018, figures first revealed as part of an analysis published by ProPublica and The Times on April 4.

