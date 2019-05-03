Snap Pea Salad With Savory Granola From Oak Grill in Newport Beach

Oak Grill’s Executive Chef Brittany Valles gives 5 Live a sneak peak of the restaurant’s new summer menu with a recipe you can make at home.

Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Lemon Yogurt and Savory Almond Granola

Ingredients:

1 pound snap peas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 ea lemon juice + zest

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup oats

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped almonds, raw/ blanched

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Method:

First make the yogurt mixture so it has time to marinade. Combine yogurt, lemon juice, zest and salt in a bowl (this can also be done the night before and stored). Clean sugar snap peas by removing the stem and the pod string using a paring knife. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, combine syrup, oats, salt, olive oil, almonds, onion and garlic powder, and mix together. Place on a parchment-paper lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, rotating half way through. Allow to cool.

For the plate:

Season sugar snap peas with olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Put the lemon yogurt on the bottom of the plate and place the seasoned sugar snap peas on top. Finish by topping it with the savory granola.

This dish is vegetarian; if made without the yogurt, it is vegan.

Recipe courtesy of Brittany Valles, Executive Chef, Oak Grill at Fashion Island Hotel