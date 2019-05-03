Snap Pea Salad With Savory Granola From Oak Grill in Newport Beach

Oak Grill’s Executive Chef Brittany Valles gives 5 Live a sneak peak of the restaurant’s new summer menu with a recipe you can make at home.
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Lemon Yogurt and Savory Almond Granola
Ingredients:
- 1 pound snap peas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 ea lemon juice + zest
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 3/4 cup oats
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped almonds, raw/ blanched
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
Method:
- First make the yogurt mixture so it has time to marinade. Combine yogurt, lemon juice, zest and salt in a bowl (this can also be done the night before and stored).
- Clean sugar snap peas by removing the stem and the pod string using a paring knife.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a mixing bowl, combine syrup, oats, salt, olive oil, almonds, onion and garlic powder, and mix together. Place on a parchment-paper lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, rotating half way through. Allow to cool.
For the plate:
- Season sugar snap peas with olive oil, lemon juice and salt.
- Put the lemon yogurt on the bottom of the plate and place the seasoned sugar snap peas on top.
- Finish by topping it with the savory granola.
This dish is vegetarian; if made without the yogurt, it is vegan.
Recipe courtesy of Brittany Valles, Executive Chef, Oak Grill at Fashion Island Hotel