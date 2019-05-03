State Attorney General Investigating L.A. Archdiocese’s Handling of Sex Abuse Cases

Cardinal Roger Mahony celebrates a welcoming Mass with Archbishop Jose H. Gomez at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on May 26, 2010 in downtown Los Angeles. (Credit: Reed Saxon-Pool/Getty Images)

The California attorney general’s office will review how the Archdiocese of Los Angeles has handled sexual abuse allegations, including whether it followed mandatory reporting requirements to law enforcement, according to a letter reviewed by The Times.

The letter, dated Thursday, from Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to Archbishop Jose Gomez, requests that church officials preserve an array of documents related to clergy abuse allegations.

The investigation marks a major escalation in the abuse scandal, which has resulted in massive settlements for victims and criminal charges against individual priests but not the larger institutions.

It’s unclear whether Becerra’s office is also seeking records from other California dioceses. But one source told The Times that other dioceses were being contacted by the attorney general.

