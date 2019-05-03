Suspect In Custody in Seemingly Random Attack in Montebello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect in the "unprovoked" and vicious attack of a man in Montebello is in custody after being arrested in connection with a separate case, police announced Friday.

Vincent Eric Ramirez, 31, of Montebello is accused of punching a man from behind, then repeatedly kicking him in the head as he was unconscious on the ground, in a seemingly random attack on March 12, according to Montebello Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records. The beating, which was captured on video by surveillance cameras, took place after the suspect followed the victim off a Montebello Bus Lines bus at Whittier Boulevard and 4th Street.

The victim was expected to recover, officials said.

Police released the video to the public Thursday in hopes of generating leads in the case. Tipsters identified the suspect the following day.

"Montebello detectives received information from several citizens who recognized the suspect from the video," Montebello police said in a written statement. "Detectives were able to contact witnesses who positively identified the suspect. In an attempt to locate the suspect, detectives discovered was currently in custody and housed at the L.A. County Jail on charges stemming from an arrest for domestic violence."

Ramirez was arrested on April 3 for violating his probation from a domestic violence conviction in February, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for the probation violation on April 24.

The original domestic violence conviction occurred on Valentine's Day, 2018. Ramirez pleaded no contest to a single count of domestic violence, while two count of violating a restraining order were dismissed. He received a sentence of 40 days in county jail and three years of probation.

It was not clear Friday when a case would be presented to prosecutors in connection with the Montebello beating.

