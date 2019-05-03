× Vince Vaughn Pleads to Alcohol-Related Reckless Driving; DUI Charge Dismissed

Actor Vince Vaughn accepted a plea deal on Friday stemming from his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Manhattan Beach last summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Vaughn, 49, was charged with DUI, but pleaded no contest to “alcohol-related reckless driving.” The DUI and other charges have been dismissed.

Vaughn himself did not appear in the Torrance courtroom, but his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

The actor was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on Artesia Boulevard and Prospect Lane in the early hours of June 10, but refused to get out of his vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Vaughn was arrested and was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a peace officer or submit to an inspection, the DA’s Office said. All of the charges were misdemeanors.

On Friday, Vaughn was sentenced to summary probation for three years. He was ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program, pay fines, and can not refuse a preliminary alcohol screening test while on probation if requested by authorities.

Under the plea deal, Vaughn will not have a DUI on his record.