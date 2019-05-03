Water Main Break Floods Streets in Central L.A.

Posted 8:54 AM, May 3, 2019

A large water main ruptured, flooding  La Brea Avenue and Clinton Street in the area of the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning. Liberte Chan reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2019.

