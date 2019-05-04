2 New Confirmed Measles Cases Reported at UC Irvine, Children’s Hospital in O.C.

Health officials on Saturday reported two new confirmed measles cases in Orange County involving an infant and a university student.

The University of California Irvine graduate student visited several spots on campus while still contagious, the university said Saturday in a letter to the community.

The student, who had been vaccinated and is a Long Beach resident, will remain quarantined at home for several days, according to university officials.

The second case is a 1-year-old infant who is too young to have been vaccinated, the Orange county Health Care Agency said.

The child is currently hospitalized at an emergency room in the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and is infectious, according to authorities.

Officials said the UCI student visited several locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including the following:

The Pickled Monk in Fullerton, May 3 from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Brick Basement Antiques in Fullerton, May 3 from 2:40p.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Exchange in Fullerton, May 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

8Eightyeight Cigar in Fullerton on 5/3/10 from 3:15 to 5:00 p.m.

UCI Humanities Instructional Building 100 on April 29 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Krieger Hall at UCI on April 29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

UCI Humanities Hall 112 on April 30 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

UCI Student Health Center on May 1 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Long Beach health officials also listed different spots visited by the same student, including an AMC movie theatre.

The infant visited CHOC’s emergency department on these dates:

April 28 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Between 9:30 p.m. April 30 and 12:15 a.m. May 1.

May 2 between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited those areas around those time periods should review their vaccination history and report any measles symptoms, including fever, cough, a runny nose and red eyes.

“While the patient was isolated as quickly as possible and poses no risk for further spread of disease, the hospital has been working closely with the Orange County Health Care Agency to notify people about potential exposures,” CHOC told KTLA in a written statement

There are now three reported cases of measles in Orange County. The first was a Placentia woman in her 20s who was diagnosed with the viral infection after a recent trip abroad, the O.C. Health Care Agency said Wednesday.

“We are currently notifying students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed, providing them with information about treatment and prevention,” UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman wrote in the letter.

Health officials said measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads very easily.

“We expect to see additional cases here in Orange County, and encourage community members to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated,” O.C. health official Dr. Nichole Quick said.