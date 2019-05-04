More Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Stylist Anya Sarre

MORE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEAS FROM ANYA SARRE

  • L’Arganique Beaute – ronrobinson.com
  • Vilact Skin Lotion – vilacto.com
    • Promo code: “MOTHER” for 10% off orders over $35 through May 10
  • Endure Beauty Lash Lovers kit – endurebeauty.com
    • Promo code: “MOM20” for 20% off sitewide
  • Ahdorned Bags – ahdorned.com
    • Promo code: “KTLA” for $25 gift card good for purchases over $100 through May 12th
  • Dell Black Alienware Wireless Gaming Headset – dell.com
  • Robb Vices Georg Jensen Champagne Sabre – robbvices.com

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

 

 

