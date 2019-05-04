Authorities Responding to Helicopter Crash in Oxnard
Authorities were responding to a helicopter crash in a field in Oxnard Saturday morning, the Oxnard Fire Department said.
The crash was reported at around 9:40 a.m. near West Gonzales Road and North Victoria Avenue, according to authorities.
One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a hospital, according to Oxnard officials.
The helicopter’s pilot got out of the aircraft before first responders arrived, the Ventura County Fire Department said.
The crash started a small grass fire that was put out, fire officials said.
Photos showed firefighters working at the scene of the crash where debris covered a small grass field that was charred black from the fire.
No further details were immediately available.
