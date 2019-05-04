Authorities Responding to Helicopter Crash in Oxnard

Posted 10:48 AM, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, May 4, 2019
Firefighters working at the scene of a helicopter crash in Oxnard on May 4, 2019. (Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)

Authorities were responding to a helicopter crash in a field in Oxnard Saturday morning, the Oxnard Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 a.m. near West Gonzales Road and North Victoria Avenue, according to authorities.

One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a hospital, according to Oxnard officials.

The helicopter’s pilot got out of the aircraft before first responders arrived, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The crash started a small grass fire that was put out, fire officials said.

Photos showed firefighters working at the scene of the crash where debris covered a small grass field that was charred black from the fire.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

