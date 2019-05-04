× Authorities Responding to Helicopter Crash in Oxnard

Authorities were responding to a helicopter crash in a field in Oxnard Saturday morning, the Oxnard Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 a.m. near West Gonzales Road and North Victoria Avenue, according to authorities.

One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a hospital, according to Oxnard officials.

The helicopter’s pilot got out of the aircraft before first responders arrived, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The crash started a small grass fire that was put out, fire officials said.

Photos showed firefighters working at the scene of the crash where debris covered a small grass field that was charred black from the fire.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#GonzalesInc. Firefighters from @VCFD, @VenturaCityFD and @OxnardFire are on scene of a helicopter crash near Oxnard. Pilot was able to self-extricate. Unknown if injured. Small fire has been extinguished. Cause of the crash is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/o2mfj1DW7l — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 4, 2019

Helicopter down in the field at Victoria and Gonzales. A single patient self extricated prior to Crews arrival. Transported with non life-threatening injuries at this time. The helicopter fire started in approx 1/4 acre grass fire. Fire is been knocked down. — Oxnard Fire Dept. (@OxnardFire) May 4, 2019