California Legislature Declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’

May the fourth officially be with you.

The California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month.

It’s a play on the Star Wars’ phrase “may the force be with you.” The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.

The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s “decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.”

A charity group that dresses up as Stormtroopers are at the Capitol and a hot air balloon that looked like Yoda flew outside.

Assemblymember Tom Daly poses with @Disneyland Resort President Josh D'Amaro (and some special guests from the Galactic Empire) as the Assembly declares officially declares May 4th to be "Star Wars Day." pic.twitter.com/zdKCez754R — Assembly Democrats (@AssemblyDems) May 3, 2019

On Thursday, the CA State Senate declared May 4th as Star Wars Day. And yes, I was fangirling over Senator Mitchell and her awesome Princess Leia hair! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay2019 pic.twitter.com/rNRvNOQNo1 — Senator Ling Ling Chang (@L2ChangCA) May 4, 2019

The force is not strong with these robots. But, #MayThe4thBeWithYou! 🤖💫

•

•

•

Special thanks to John Chavez for letting us use your R2D2! pic.twitter.com/oQW7Ni3nJD — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 4, 2019