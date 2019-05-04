Ex-Stanford Student Whose Parents Paid $6.5M Under Scrutiny From Prosecutors



Federal prosecutors have sent a letter to a former Stanford student whose parents paid $6.5 million to the mastermind of the college admissions scheme informing her she is a possible target of their investigation, a person familiar with the investigation said.

Yusi Zhao and two other people whose parents allegedly used the services of Newport Beach college consultant William “Rick” Singer received the letters, said the source, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity. Singer has pleaded guilty to four felonies and admitted to masterminding a scheme to get the children of wealthy families into top colleges through bribes, fake credentials and rigged tests.

Neither Zhao nor her parents have been charged in the case that has ensnared 50 people, including Hollywood actresses and financiers.

A lawyer for Zhao’s mother said Thursday that the family believed the seven-figure payment to Singer was a charitable gift to fund scholarships, staff salaries and programs for needy students at Stanford.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.