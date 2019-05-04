Jessica Makes Her Version of Mexican-Style Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently made an easy and tasty Mexican-style rice that she said is a good dish to "jazz up a weeknight meal."

The rice has a lot of flavor thanks to a mix of spices, and is colorful and pretty. Best part: it was a hit with Jessica's son Levi, too.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

Jessica’s Mexican Rice

Ingredients:

half onion, chopped

1 ½ cups of long grain white rice

1 ½ cups of chicken stock

2 cloves of garlic, grated

½ teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

8 ounces of tomato sauce

1 carrot, chopped

1/3 cup of frozen peas

1/3 cup of frozen corn

1 lime squeezed

1/3 cup of chopped cilantro

hot sauce (optional)

olive oil

Instructions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in skillet on medium heat. Add onions and cook until they’re translucent. Add dash of salt Once onions are cooked and translucent, add 1 ½ cups of rice and cook until lightly toasted, just a few minutes. You need to continually stir. Add grated garlic, chopped carrot, chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, tomato sauce and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer for 13 to 15 minutes and add cilantro, peas and corn. Top your serving with some shredded cheese, squeeze of lime. Add shredded cheese and dashes of hot sauce, if you like. Enjoy!