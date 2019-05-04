Jessica Makes Her Version of Mexican-Style Rice

Jessica recently made an easy and tasty Mexican-style rice that she said is a good dish to "jazz up a weeknight meal."
The rice has a lot of flavor thanks to a mix of spices, and is colorful and pretty. Best part: it was a hit with Jessica's son Levi, too.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.
Jessica’s Mexican Rice
Ingredients:
- half onion, chopped
- 1 ½ cups of long grain white rice
- 1 ½ cups of chicken stock
- 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- ½ teaspoon of chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 8 ounces of tomato sauce
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1/3 cup of frozen peas
- 1/3 cup of frozen corn
- 1 lime squeezed
- 1/3 cup of chopped cilantro
- hot sauce (optional)
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in skillet on medium heat.
- Add onions and cook until they’re translucent.
- Add dash of salt
- Once onions are cooked and translucent, add 1 ½ cups of rice and cook until lightly toasted, just a few minutes. You need to continually stir.
- Add grated garlic, chopped carrot, chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, tomato sauce and chicken stock and bring to a boil.
- Simmer for 13 to 15 minutes and add cilantro, peas and corn.
- Top your serving with some shredded cheese, squeeze of lime. Add shredded cheese and dashes of hot sauce, if you like.
- Enjoy!