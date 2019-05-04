Jessica Meets the Man Behind Teddy’s Red Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Teddy Vazquez first started selling tacos, he was still working as an Uber driver. Business hadn't picked up, and he often had to take the fragrant ingredients back with him in the trunk of his car. That got people's attention. Business started picking up, and soon, he scored his first taco truck.

Now, Teddy has a brick and mortar restaurant in Venice and his delicious tacos have even gotten the attention of Chrissy Teigen.

So what makes Teddy's menu so unique? Not only do they look different, they taste different, and it's all because of the sauce. Teddy and his crew dip the tortillas in a meat sauce before slapping them back on the grill.

Jessica got to taste sample Teddy's famous deluxe plate, and of course, she had to accompany the dish with a classic Coca Cola.

Teddy's original taco truck is still around and can be found at 731 E. Slauson Ave. in Los Angeles. The Venice location is at 46 Windward Ave.

You can follow Teddy's red tacos on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

33.985047 -118.469483