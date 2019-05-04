Jessica’s Fresh and Light Cucumber Grapefruit Margarita

Jessica's cucumber pink grapefruit margarita pairs deliciously with her recipe for shrimp tostadas.
That's because this drink is fresh and light, without being too sweet.
This is an online exclusive for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.
Jessica’s Cucumber Pink Grapefruit Margarita
Ingredients:
- freshly-squeezed pink grapefruit
- 1/2 squeezed lime
- 1 shot of Casamigos Tequila or tequila of choice
- sugar
- salt
- a few slices of cucumber
- Splash of sparkling soda or club soda
Instructions:
- Put sugar and salt in a plate.
- Rim glass with lime.
- Dip glass in sugar/salt mixture.
- Put sliced cucumber at the bottom of the glass and muddle a little.
- Add ice.
- Add a shot of Casamigos Tequila.
- Add pink grapefruit juice.
- Add squeezed lime.
- Add a splash of sparking water or club soda.
- Add a wedge of lime and a slice of cucumber.
- Enjoy!