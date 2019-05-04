Jessica’s Fresh and Light Cucumber Grapefruit Margarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's cucumber pink grapefruit margarita pairs deliciously with her recipe for shrimp tostadas.

That's because this drink is fresh and light, without being too sweet.

This is an online exclusive for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

Jessica’s Cucumber Pink Grapefruit Margarita

Ingredients:

freshly-squeezed pink grapefruit

1/2 squeezed lime

1 shot of Casamigos Tequila or tequila of choice

sugar

salt

a few slices of cucumber

Splash of sparkling soda or club soda

Instructions: