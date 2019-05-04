Jessica’s Recipe for Shrimp Tostada With Spicy Slaw

While Jessica admits she doesn't know how to make authentic Mexican food, she wanted to try making a shrimp tostada with a Mexican-style slaw.

This dish is a perfect mix of spicy and colorful.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

Jessica’s Shrimp Tostada with Spicy Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of deveined shrimp
  • 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 head of savoy cabbage, shredded
  • ½ red pepper cut into thin strips
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 2 cut corn on the cob
  • ½ can of 15 ounce black bean rinsed and drained
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup of crema Mexicana
  • 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
  • 2 squeezed limes
  • 2 cloves of garlic, grated
  • 1 tablespoon (or more to taste) chipotle in adobo sauce
  • yellow corn tortillas

Instructions:

  1. Toast corn on the cob on medium heat on a grill pan.
  2. Cut kernels off the 2 corn on the cob once the corn has a little char from the grill.
  3. For the dressing, combine mayonnaise, crema Mexicana, 1 squeezed lime, garlic and chipotle in adobo.
  4. Add cabbage, red pepper, black beans and cut corn and cilantro into a bowl.
  5. Add dressing to veggies until all veggies are coated in dressing.
  6. Season shrimp with smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin and cook shrimp on medium heat until pink and opaque.
  7. Fry corn tortillas with olive oil until crispy, then drain on paper towel.
  8. To assemble tostada, put the fried tostada on plate, add slaw and top with shrimp and chopped cilantro and squeezed lime
  9. Enjoy!
