Jessica’s Recipe for Shrimp Tostada With Spicy Slaw

While Jessica admits she doesn't know how to make authentic Mexican food, she wanted to try making a shrimp tostada with a Mexican-style slaw.

This dish is a perfect mix of spicy and colorful.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

Jessica’s Shrimp Tostada with Spicy Slaw

Ingredients:

1 pound of deveined shrimp

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 head of savoy cabbage, shredded

½ red pepper cut into thin strips

3 scallions, chopped

2 cut corn on the cob

½ can of 15 ounce black bean rinsed and drained

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup of crema Mexicana

1/4 cup of mayonnaise

2 squeezed limes

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon (or more to taste) chipotle in adobo sauce

yellow corn tortillas

Instructions: