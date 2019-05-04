Jessica’s Recipe for Shrimp Tostada With Spicy Slaw

While Jessica admits she doesn't know how to make authentic Mexican food, she wanted to try making a shrimp tostada with a Mexican-style slaw.
This dish is a perfect mix of spicy and colorful.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.
Jessica’s Shrimp Tostada with Spicy Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of deveined shrimp
- 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 head of savoy cabbage, shredded
- ½ red pepper cut into thin strips
- 3 scallions, chopped
- 2 cut corn on the cob
- ½ can of 15 ounce black bean rinsed and drained
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup of crema Mexicana
- 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
- 2 squeezed limes
- 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- 1 tablespoon (or more to taste) chipotle in adobo sauce
- yellow corn tortillas
Instructions:
- Toast corn on the cob on medium heat on a grill pan.
- Cut kernels off the 2 corn on the cob once the corn has a little char from the grill.
- For the dressing, combine mayonnaise, crema Mexicana, 1 squeezed lime, garlic and chipotle in adobo.
- Add cabbage, red pepper, black beans and cut corn and cilantro into a bowl.
- Add dressing to veggies until all veggies are coated in dressing.
- Season shrimp with smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin and cook shrimp on medium heat until pink and opaque.
- Fry corn tortillas with olive oil until crispy, then drain on paper towel.
- To assemble tostada, put the fried tostada on plate, add slaw and top with shrimp and chopped cilantro and squeezed lime
- Enjoy!