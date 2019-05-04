× Man Shot to Death in Carson; Investigation Underway

Authorities found a man shot to death in a residential area in Carson early Saturday just as an investigation into another shooting less than 3 miles away continued for a third week.

Detectives responded to the 18300 block Milmore Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound in his upper torso, the agency said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, there is no known motive or suspect information,” the Sheriff’s Department said Saturday morning.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

The shooting occurred the day after authorities announced a $20,000 reward in an April 16 shooting in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive. In that case, officials reported finding a 32-year-old Las Vegas man shot in the neck and torso inside a parked vehicle.

Detectives are looking for a woman and her ex-husband in connection with that shooting, along with their 15-year-old daughter, whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert.

A vehicle linked to the alert was discovered abandoned in the border town of San Ysidro on April 19.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.