Megan Telles Visits Maestro in Pasadena for Modern Mexican Cooking and Mezcal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reporter Megan Telles recently revisited Maestro in Old Town Pasadena, to give viewers a look inside the tasty, modern Mexican restaurant.

Megan said the ambience is casual, but is also fine dining. She said the restaurant offers crafty cocktails, music and "adventurous" dishes.

Sergio Martinez, Maestro's owner, said he wants every guest to experience Mexican culture, "without the stereotypes." They don't focus on cuisine from just one Mexican state, but many, because each state offers their own twist on classic Mexican dishes.

Megan got to sample main dishes, desserts and got to learn all about some of the restaurant's signature mezcal cocktails.

For more information about Maestro, including their upcoming Cinco de Mayo event, visit the restaurant's website.

These segments are for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 32.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video