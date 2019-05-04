Obama Boulevard Is a Symbol of Hope and Resistance for Some Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama, some residents of the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood felt they no longer had a leader who wanted to be a president for all Americans — and it made them revere Obama even more.

The idea to rename Rodeo Road after the former president began as a conversation between Joel Schroeder and Lynne Slattery Schroeder, who have lived in the neighborhood since 2010. The couple thought that a name change would raise the profile of the road, attract more funding for the community and honor the former president, who held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Sports Complex on Rodeo in 2007.

“After the 2016 election, I think for a lot of people, including myself, it just felt like all dignity had left the White House,” Schroeder said. “Obama was someone who was trying to bring together diverse groups of people from all different backgrounds, and that's a lot of what our neighborhood is and what this city is.”

On Saturday, a ceremony at the intersection of Rodeo Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will officially rename the 3.5-mile stretch of road. For community members who have lived, organized and followed Obama’s career, the name change is both a tribute to the 44th president’s legacy and a reminder of what’s possible.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.