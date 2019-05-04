Oklahoma Police Seeking Person Who Allegedly Used Credit Card of Claremont Man Killed in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City police have announced a possible new development in the unsolved death of a Claremont man in Mexico.

Taylor Meyer, 27, was fatally stabbed during a robbery while vacationing in Playa Del Carmen in November, according to his family. On Friday, authorities in Oklahoma released images of a man they say used the victim's credit card. They asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Claremont officials have not released any details about the case.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 4, 2019.

34.096676 -117.719779