× Woman Tied Up, Assaulted, Robbed at Norwalk Motel; Suspect Arrested

Deputies arrested a man after they say he forced his way into a Norwalk motel room, then attacked, tied up and robbed a woman inside on Friday afternoon.

The crime took place about 3:30 p.m. at the Best Value Motel, 11907 Firestone Blvd., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Blanco Arevalo said.

After forcing his way into the woman’s motel room, the attacker assaulted her and tied her up, officials said.

He stole items including a laptop computer when he fled, according to Arevalo.

“Deputies canvassed the area for the suspect and made an outstanding observation, which resulted in this violent criminal’s arrest,” sheriff’s officials said via social media.

His identity was not available Saturday afternoon.

The victim of the attack, who was deeply was traumatized, was treated by paramedics the scene but did not require hospitalization, the lieutenant said.

Deputies turned over the investigation to detectives from the department’s Special Victims Bureau, she said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Bureau at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Yesterday, a suspect broke into a motel room, #assaulted, tied up and #robbed the victim. On – the – ball deputies canvassed the area for the suspect and made an outstanding observation, which resulted in this #violent criminal's arrest.#LASD #Norwalk #LaMirada #Whittier pic.twitter.com/lisXvEo1Gd — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) May 4, 2019