1 Killed, Another Injured in Violent Crash in Garden Grove

A late-night crash in Garden Grove left one driver dead and another injured, officials said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on Euclid Street just north of Westminster Avenue, according to Garden Grove police.

One of the drivers received treatment before being transported to the Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Video shows the vehicles badly damaged. One of them ended up on the sidewalk facing the street.

It's unclear what caused the crash and whether the cars had any other occupants.

Police asked any witnesses to call investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.

Authorities provided no further details.