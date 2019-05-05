2 Men Convicted in Killings of 2 Teen Brothers Gunned Down in South Sacramento Parking Lot

Two men have been convicted in the shooting deaths of two teenage brothers who were gunned down in the parking lot of a South Sacramento strip mall.

The Sacramento Bee reports a jury last week found 22-year-old Hieu Van Hoang and 23-year-old Richard Jefferson Saterfield guilty of murder.

Prosecutors said the pair targeted 19-year-old Daniel Murti and his younger brother, 15-year-old Sergio Murti, in May 2017.

The brothers were found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to the parking lot in the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road a little after 12 p.m. on May 11, 2017, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoang was arrested the day after the killings in Sacramento. Saterfield surrendered to police a day after that.

Each man remains held without bail awaiting sentencing.