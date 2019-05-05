2 Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 2 Dead in Highland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash in a residential street in Highland Park left two dead early Sunday, and officials are asking the public's help identifying two people seen running away from the scene after the incident.

The victims were traveling in a white Ford Fusion westbound on Pollard Street around 1 a.m. when a pickup truck heading north on San Pascual Avenue slammed into them, pushing their vehicle toward some parked cars, according to Los Angeles police.

One witness reported seeing the pickup truck traveling between 70 to 90 mph, Detective Jose De Leon said. Investigators don't believe the vehicles were racing.

Video from a nearby home captured the impact, the officer added.

The bodies of the victims, described as two men possibly in their 20s, remained at the scene as of 6 a.m. Sunday. Their identities have not been released.

Witnesses described the two people who fled the area as two Hispanic men in their 20s, De Leon said. It's unclear whether the truck, which is still at the scene, is registered to either of them, the officer said.

Authorities provided no further details.