× Bay Area Man Accused of Animal Cruelty After 10 Dogs Found in ‘Filthy’ Conditions Without Food, Including 3 Who Died: Police

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area say a man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after police found 10 dogs without food and water living in ‘filthy’ conditions inside a trailer.

Police in Concord say one dog was discovered dead Friday and two others were so sick they had to be euthanized.

The¬†San Francisco Chronicle¬†reports Jeremiah Weberling could face 10 counts of cruelty. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. He remains jailed on $100,000 bail.

Weberling told responding officers the dogs belonged to him and he used the trailer where they were found as a “mobile ‘dog house,'” according to a police statement.

The statement called it an “extremely sad” case, and reminded people that animal cruelty is a serious crime.

The newspaper says it has yet to be determined if the surviving seven dogs will be available for adoption.