A man walking on the southbound 405 Freeway near Torrance was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday, forcing a closure of all lanes, the CHP said.

The accident happened about 4:25 a.m. near Artesia Boulevard and left the man lying in the slow lane, the accident log said.

Southbound traffic was being routed off at Redondo Beach Boulevard. The CHP said all lanes would be closed “for an unknown duration.”

