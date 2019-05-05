Breaking: Mueller, House Judiciary Committee Reach Tentative Deal for Special Counsel to Testify on May 15

Tentative Date for Mueller’s House Panel Testimony Set for May 15

Posted 8:49 AM, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, May 5, 2019

A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he’s hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the panel, citing a “tentative date” for Mueller’s testimony.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline tells “Fox News Sunday” that “we hope the special counsel will appear” on May 15 and that “we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was “firming up the date” for Mueller’s testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline says that “obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller didn’t immediately return messages Sunday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.