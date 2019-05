A shooting at Oceano Dunes state park left multiple people injured Saturday night, and the search for the gunman continued early Sunday.

KSBY reported that the incident took place at the south end of the Dunes just before midnight.

A tweet from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said there were five victims. The severity of the injuries was not clear.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office referred questions to state parks authorities.

Fire resources have been released. There has been no arrest as of this morning at 6:30am. San Luis Obispo Sheriff is taking over the investigation. 5 victims were transported to local hospitals and there were no fatalities. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 5, 2019