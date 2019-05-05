× Muslims in Southern California Prepare for Ramadan

Ramadan begins Sunday, as Muslims in Southern California join nearly 2 billion around the world in celebrating the beginning of the month-long Islamic holiday.

Muslims will be fasting from dawn to sunset in observance of Islam’s holy month, which ends June 4.

“We do it to show connection and reverence and sacrifice to God,” said Eugene Fields, communications manager for the Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “The fast is performed to increase spirituality, discipline, self-restraint and generosity while obeying God’s commandments.”

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include declaration of faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage to Mecca, Fields said.

