O.C. Infant, UC Irvine Student Are Latest Measles Cases Reported in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Orange County infant too young to have been vaccinated and a Long Beach man are the latest confirmed cases of measles in Southern California, officials said Saturday.

The baby, who is younger than 1, is being treated at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement. The child has no history of international travel. It was Orange County’s second reported measles case this year.

The Long Beach man, a graduate student at UC Irvine, had been vaccinated and also had no recent history of travel outside the country, said Emily Holman, a spokeswoman with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

The man had been on campus on three days while suffering from the measles, exposing others there to the highly contagious disease, authorities said. Health officials are investigating how he contracted it.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.