Pomona Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing of Father

Investigators arrested a Pomona woman Saturday night on suspicion of stabbing her father to death in January, authorities said.

Gardenia Serna Guzman, 29, was arrested on a murder warrant just after 9 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Reservoir Street, according to Pomona Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

Detectives had been seeking her since Jan. 25, when her 58-year-old father, Jaime Hernandez Guzman, was found stabbed to death in an apartment in the 200 block of West Grove Street, police and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said.

“Officers responded to the above location in response to screams heard,” police said in a written statement issued at the time. “Upon arrival they observed a trail of blood leading them to a nearby apartment and the discovery of a victim suffering from a stabbing.”

An autopsy determined Jaime Guzman died from a stab wound to his chest, coroner’s records show. The death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives soon identified Gardenia Guzman as the suspect in her father’s killing, police said.

“It is believed the victim and suspect were involved in an argument and, at some point, the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed her father to death,” police said in a statement issued Sunday.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge against Gardenia Guzman on Feb. 14 and an arrest warrant was issued, L.A. County Superior Court records show.

But she remained at large until Saturday night, when Major Crimes Task Force officers approached her while with a group of people, police said. Once they confirmed the suspect’s identity, they arrested her on the outstanding murder warrant.

“Investigators are currently speaking with Gardenia Guzman in an attempt to establish a motive for the crime,” according to the statement.

Bail for Gardenia Guzman was set at $2 million pending her initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Anyone with information can reach Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.